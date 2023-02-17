Today we keep our newcomer profile series rolling with a look at Drew Viotto , a big quarterback who has a strong arm, good vision, good feet, good speed, and a great head on his shoulders.

Head coach PJ Fleck and former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca played a big role in getting Viotto to join the class. They had already landed his teammate, four-star running back Darius Taylor, and next on the list was Viotto.

Once an Eastern Michigan commit, it did not take long for Viotto to flip to the Gophers after he received his offer. Like many others in the class, it was just two days following his offer that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback made his pledge to Minnesota.

He also earned offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, and Syracuse.