Minnesota Newcomer Profile: QB Drew Viotto
Today we keep our newcomer profile series rolling with a look at Drew Viotto, a big quarterback who has a strong arm, good vision, good feet, good speed, and a great head on his shoulders.
The Recruitment:
Head coach PJ Fleck and former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca played a big role in getting Viotto to join the class. They had already landed his teammate, four-star running back Darius Taylor, and next on the list was Viotto.
Once an Eastern Michigan commit, it did not take long for Viotto to flip to the Gophers after he received his offer. Like many others in the class, it was just two days following his offer that the 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback made his pledge to Minnesota.
He also earned offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, and Syracuse.
What Viotto Brings to the Gophers:
Viotto did not get a ton of opportunities to showcase his arm at the high school level thanks to having Darius Taylor in the backfield, but made the most of his limited attempts.
Viottto enrolled early at Minnesota so he will have the opportunity to get a spring under his belt before the fall comes around, but will likely benefit from a season or two of development before potentially taking over the offense.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Viotto:
"Ciarrocca came back and said that's our guy, and he's got a huge arm and a live arm. His family is one of the most committed families that we have in this class, and he'll be enrolling early and joining our quarterback room."
Highlights:
