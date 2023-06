GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The biggest visitor on campus this upcoming weekend for Minnesota is four-star offensive lineman Nathan Roy. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle is ranked as the 170th-best player int the nation in the recently released Rivals rankings and is considered the third-best player in the state of Wisconsin.

Minnesota has worked its way into Roy's final grouping with a decision coming in the upcoming days.