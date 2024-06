It is set to be a very busy weekend for the Minnesota coaching staff as the Gophers will host 19 prospects on campus for official visits. Of those 19 prospects, six are currently committed to the Gophers in QB Jackson Kollock , DE Emmanuel Karmo , DE Enoch Atewogbola , S Zack Harden , DE Torin Pettaway , and TE Cross Nimmo

The other 13 prospects are currently are all uncommitted. Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at each of the 13 uncommitted prospects and where the Gophers stand for each. We also put in a pair of FutureCasts in favor of the Gophers heading into this weekend.