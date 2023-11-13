On the heels of a 49-30 loss to Purdue, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have opened as 27.5-point underdogs to the Ohio State Buckeyes with the over/under set at 49.5 points.

The Buckeyes are 10-0 so far this season and are coming off a dominant 38-3 win over Michigan State this past Saturday. The Buckeyes are usually led by a dominant offense but this season, it's been the Ohio State defense leading the way with the country's No. 2 scoring defense allowing 9.9 points per game.

That said, the Buckeyes offense is still very good this season, scoring 33.3 points per game - quarterback Kyle McCord has been strong but not as prolific as past Ohio State signal callers, completing 66.3% of his passes for 2,687 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

Ohio State is led offensively by star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a likely top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft. Harrison Jr. this season has recorded 60 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Buckeyes defense has been nearly impenetrable, allowing just 262 yards per game this season including a mere 112.4 rushing yards per game, allowing an average of 3.4 yards per game.