Minnesota reclaims Axe with stout defensive effort

That defensive effort helped propel the Gophers to a 23-13 win over Wisconsin on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium and bring Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Minneapolis for the first time since the 2018 season.

Minnesota held Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen to just 47 yards on 17 carries while the Badgers only tallied 233 yards of total offense and averaged just 3.9 yard per play.

Wisconsin linebacker Noah Burks tipped a Tanner Morgan pass that landed in the hands of Badgers' cornerback Scott Nelson, who promptly returned it for a 25-yard touchdown.

That sequence gave Wisconsin a 10-3 lead with 12:22 remaining in the second quarter. That would also mark the Badgers' only touchdown of the day.

Minnesota freshman cornerback Justin Walley would provide a spark just over a minute into the third quarter, wrestling a Graham Mertz pass away from Wisconsin receiver Kendric Pryor for an interception setting the Gophers up at the Wisconsin 28-yard line.

A 26-yard strike from Morgan to Brevyn Spann-Ford, followed by a two-yard touchdown run by Ky Thomas put Minnesota ahead 13-10 with 13:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Morgan bounced back from that early interception to finish 11-of-16 for 199 yards and a touchdown on the day.

Morgan's best throw came late in the third quarter, when he connected with Chris Autman-Bell on a deep crossing route for a 27-yard touchdown that gave Minnesota a 20-13 lead with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Minnesota kicker Matthew Trickett was also clutch throughout the day, going 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts.

Trickett put the game away with 6:05 remaining when he connected on a 36-yard attempt to stretch Minnesota's lead to 23-13.

Ky Thomas led the Gophers rushing attack with 55 yards and one touchdown. Brevyn Spann-Ford hauled in three catches for 62 yards while Jack Gibbens led the defense with 10 tackles.

With the win, Minnesota finishes the regular season with an 8-4 record, 6-3 in the Big Ten Conference. The Gophers will await their bowl destination in the coming days.