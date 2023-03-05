GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Minnesota has picked up three new additions for their 2024 recruiting class in the last week. Running back Jaydon Wright came first, then quarterback Aaron Philo, and defensive back Simon Seidl kept the momentum going for the Gophers on Saturday night.

While Seidl has not received a ranking from Rivals.com yet, the class has already moved up to 26th nationally, tied with BYU and Baylor at 255 points. In the Big Ten, the class is currently sitting at 7th, one ahead of Rutgers and one behind Wisconsin.

While the ranking is currently in a good spot, using this momentum to bolster the class with many more highly-touted prospects will be key in maintaining this position. As we saw with the 2023 class, which was once ranked inside the top 10, things can change super quickly when it comes to recruiting rankings.

Finishing strong will be crucial to keep the class in or around the top 25, but the Gophers have gotten off to another strong start.