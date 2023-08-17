We continue to look at Minnesota's 2023 opponents for this upcoming season. Today's opponent preview features the Michigan Wolverines . The Wolverines are coming off a 13-0 regular season, winning a second-straight Big Ten championship last season. They would fall in the College Football Playoffs semifinal to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.

Last season, this Michigan offense was one of the best in the country, averaging 40.4 points and 458.8 total yards per game, including 238.9 rushing yards per game. The Wolverines returned eight of their 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball last year, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. Also returning in the backfield is Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns of his own last season.

This offense will be built around the Wolverines' rushing attack. The combination of Corum and Edwards is likely the best in all of college football. Combined, the two rushed for 2,454 yards and 25 touchdowns. Corum is coming off a season-ending injury from last fall but should be ready to go to start the season.

They also return their top two wide receivers from last season, Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, giving them a considerably dangerous wide receiver room. Tight end Colston Loveland is a breakout candidate on the offensive side of the ball.

Notably, the Wolverines' offensive line has been the best in the country in the last two seasons, and it would be surprising if they weren't the best offensive line again this fall. Three of five starting offensive linemen return, but there is talent all up and down their depth chart on the offensive line.

Overall, the Wolverines' offense will remain one of the best in the country, thanks to their rushing attack, with a quality passing attack supplementing that rush offense.



