Minnesota Schedule Preview - Michigan Wolverines
We continue to look at Minnesota's 2023 opponents for this upcoming season. Today's opponent preview features the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines are coming off a 13-0 regular season, winning a second-straight Big Ten championship last season. They would fall in the College Football Playoffs semifinal to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45.
OFFENSE
Last season, this Michigan offense was one of the best in the country, averaging 40.4 points and 458.8 total yards per game, including 238.9 rushing yards per game. The Wolverines returned eight of their 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball last year, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum. Also returning in the backfield is Donovan Edwards, who rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns of his own last season.
This offense will be built around the Wolverines' rushing attack. The combination of Corum and Edwards is likely the best in all of college football. Combined, the two rushed for 2,454 yards and 25 touchdowns. Corum is coming off a season-ending injury from last fall but should be ready to go to start the season.
They also return their top two wide receivers from last season, Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson, giving them a considerably dangerous wide receiver room. Tight end Colston Loveland is a breakout candidate on the offensive side of the ball.
Notably, the Wolverines' offensive line has been the best in the country in the last two seasons, and it would be surprising if they weren't the best offensive line again this fall. Three of five starting offensive linemen return, but there is talent all up and down their depth chart on the offensive line.
Overall, the Wolverines' offense will remain one of the best in the country, thanks to their rushing attack, with a quality passing attack supplementing that rush offense.
DEFENSE
Defensively, the Wolverines are even better than they are offensively. Last season, they allowed just 16.1 points and 292.1 yards per game. Their defense was nearly impossible to run the ball on, and their pass defense was routinely smothering opponents on a weekly basis.
Seven of 11 starters from a year ago return for Michigan this fall, with most of them among their front seven. Their secondary lost a few pieces, but the depth at the position, thanks to the Wolverines' recruiting over the last few years.
This will be a challenging matchup for Athan Kaliakmanis from a passing standpoint, and the Gophers' offensive line is going to be tested more than they have been in recent memory in trying to contain this Michigan front seven.
SPECIAL TEAMS
On special teams, Michigan is returning both their starting kicker and punters from last season. James Turner, a transfer from Louisville, will take over the place-kicking duties. While he won't be able to replace Jake Moodie completely, he should be a reliable kicker week in and week out for the Wolverines. Punter Tommy Doman will take over the punting duties after being a backup each of the last two seasons.
OVERALL
Overall, the Michigan Wolverines are well deserving of their presson ranking as the country's No. 2 team. This is one of the most complete teams in the country and will be incredibly hard for the Gophers to knock off. It will take a perfect game from P.J. Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff in order to win this one in October.
