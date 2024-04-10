Minnesota senior guard Elijah Hawkins will be playing his final year of college basketball with the Golden Gophers, the program announced on Wednesday.

Hawkins will be returning for his second year with the program after averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game in 33 games this past season for the program. Hawkins started in each of the 33 games that he played in this past season.

Hawkins joins the likes of forward Dawson Garcia and guard Mike Mitchell who have announced their returns for next season. The Gophers have also saw a handful of players enter the transfer portal this offseason including forward Pharrel Payne, forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, and cornerback Braeden Carrington.



His 7.5 assists per game was tied for second most in the country this season alongside Purdue's Braeden Smith. Only Marquette's Tyler Kolek who recently entered the transfer portal averaged more.

For his career, Hawkins has over 1,077 career point, 589 steals, and 338 rebounds. He also had 171 steals in his 92 career games played at Howard and Minnesota.

