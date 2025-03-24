Minnesota Set to Hire Niko Medved as Next Head Coach

Gophers Nation can confirm reports that Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle is expected to make Colorado State's Niko Medved the Golden Gophers' next head coach. Medved will return to Minneapolis where he started his coaching journey as a student assistant, he also was an assistant coach for the Gophers in 2006-07.

The hiring of Medved comes less than a day after his Colorado State Rams were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament heartbreakingly, falling 72-71 to Maryland on a buzzer-beater from Derik Queen in the Round of 32. It marked the third time in four seasons that the Minneapolis native led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament.

A head coach with a strong track record of rebuilding programs, Medved has successfully turned around Furman, Drake, and Colorado State in his three stops as a head coach.

At Furman, he took over a program with limited success and, within three seasons, led the Paladins to 19- and 23-win campaigns. In 2017-18, he was hired by Drake, where he took the Bulldogs from nine wins in 2016-17 to 17 wins in his lone season.

Following that season, Colorado State tapped Medved to lead its program. While the Rams had a history of success, they were coming off an 11-21 season before his arrival. After a tough first year at 12-20, Medved quickly turned things around, producing five straight 20+ win seasons and making three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four years.