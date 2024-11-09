Minnesota to be without Green, Cooper against Rutgers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be without two key contributors against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Listed on Saturday's availability report is Minnesota safety Darius Green and offensive lineman Tyler Cooper. Both players are out for the second straight game on Saturday after missing last week's matchup against Illinois. Also out for the Gophers is tight end Pierce Walsh.

The only other player listed on the availability report for Minnesota is linebacker Derik LeCaptain, who is questionable.

For Rutgers, the availability report is a long one. Out for the Scarlet Knights is linebacker Mohamed Toure, running back Kyle Monangai, tight end Kenny Fletcher, defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, running back Samuel Brown V, offensive lineman Bryan Felter, and tight end Victor Knopka.

Questionable for Rutgers is offensive linemen Emir Stinette and Shedrick Rhoades as well as defensive lineman Aaron Lewis.







