The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting a mid-major forward transfer next Monday. Canisius transfer Frank Mitchell will be making a trip to Minneapolis. The visit was first reported by Canada basketball expert Joe Moussa on X.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward is originally out of Toronto, Ontario spent one year at Humber College in Toronto during the 2021-2022 basketball season before transferring to Canisius ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

After not appearing in any games in the 2022-23 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Mitchell was a All-MAAC Second team selection this season thanks to a stat line of 12.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He also averaged 1.5 assists per game while totaling 29 blocks and 21 steals. His 11.6 rebounds per game ranked fourth in the country.

Mitchell notably had quality performances both against Pittsburgh and Syracuse this past season. In those two games, he combined for 24 points and 18 rebounds in 51 minutes of action.



In his 31 games played, Mitchell had 23 double-digit scoring efforts and 15 double-doubles.

