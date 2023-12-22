In just a few days the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green State Falcons will face off at Ford Field in Detroit in this year's Quick Lane Bowl.

The Falcons will enter next Tuesday's bowl game with a 7-5 record including a 5-3 record in MAC play this season. Head coach Scott Loeffler is finishing up his fifth season as the Falcons' head coach, amassing a 20-34 record thus far. This is the first time that the former Temple, Auburn, Virginia Tech, and Boston College offensive coordinator has been able to achieve a winning record in his head coaching career. After a slow start that saw the Falcons get out to a 2-4 start, Loeffler's program won five of their last six games to get to bowl eligibility while finishing third in the MAC East Division.

BOWLING GREEN 2023 RESULTS Date Opponent Score Record September 2 at Liberty 24-34 0-1 September 9 vs Eastern Illinois 38-15 1-1 September 16 at No. 2 Michigan 6-31 1-2 September 23 vs Ohio 7-38 1-3 September 30 at Georgia Tech 38-27 2-3 October 7 at Miami (OH) 0-27 2-4 October 14 at Buffalo 24-14 3-4 October 21 vs Akron 41-14 4-4 November 1 vs Ball State 24-21 5-4 November 8 at Kent State 49-19 6-4 November 14 vs Toledo 31-32 6-5 November 21 at Western Michigan 34-10 7-5 December 26 vs Minnesota - -

OFFENSE

The second highest-scoring offense in the MAC, Bowling Green averaged 26.3 points per game this season, only behind Toledo who averaged 33.6. The Falcons are generally a balanced offense that had quality success both through the air and on the ground. In the passing attack, Connor Bazelak, the former Missouri and Indiana signal caller took the majority of snaps, completing 148-of-242 passing attempts for 1,709 yards and 11 touchdowns. He did, however, throw seven interceptions as well. Interceptions and turnovers have been an issue for Bowling Green for most of the season, though their 14 turnovers in 12 games are slightly inflated by a five-turnover performance in their season opener against Liberty. Notably, their top offensive weapon Taron Keith (847 yards from scrimmage, seven touchdowns) is in the transfer portal, it's unclear if he will still play for the Falcons next Tuesday. Finn this season was the Falcons' second-leading rusher with 66 carries for 390 yards, he also had 44 receptions for 457 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 154 kick return yards across seven returns. Beyond Keith, the Falcons' top offensive weapons are RB Terion Stewart (125 carries, 762 yards, 8 TD), WR Harold Fannin Jr. (39 receptions, 573 yards, 6 TD; 50 touches, 607 yards, 6 TD) as well as wide receivers Odieu Hiliare and Austin Osborne. As a whole, the Falcons averaged 185.7 passing yards and 142.2 rushing yards per game.. They averaged 4.2 yards per carry behind a quality but note elite offensive line. That offensive line also allowed 25 sacks this season, a little over two per game.



DEFENSE

Defensively, this is a quality defense for Bowling Green, allowing 23.5 points per game which ranked 50th in the country. They weren't necessarily weak against the pass or run, allowing 192.7 passing yards and 137.2 rushing yards per game. Out of their 12 games this season, 10 opponents were kept to under 400 yards, the only two surpassing the mark being Toledo, the MAC's highest-scoring offense, and Georgia Tech. The Falcons' defense has also done a very good job at forcing turnovers with 27 forced turnovers across 12 games including 16 interceptions. Key defensive players for the Falcons that are expected to play in the bowl game include LB Darren Anders, LB Joseph Sipp Jr, DB Davon Ferguson, CB Darius Lorfils, and DB Jordan Oladokun. Notably, top cornerback Jalen Huskey has transferred to Maryland. Huskey had four of Bowling Green's six interceptions this season as well as six pass deflections. Junior cornerback Jordan Oladokun also had four interceptions and six pass deflections this season.

SPECIAL TEAMS