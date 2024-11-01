Minnesota vs Illinois: Where do the Gophers have the advantage?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2) will look for their fourth straight win on Saturday afternoon against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini in Champlain. As both teams put the finishing touchces on their gameplans, Gophers Nation takes a look at where each team has the advantage heading into Saturday's matchup.

The Golden Gophers offense this season has been high powered at times but overall the offensive numbers have been quite pedestrian.





Their 27.9 points per game ranks 67th nationally, however, their 334.4 yards per game rank 111th out of 134 programs. The offense this season as Gophers fans know by now has been severely hampered by a rushing attack that has struggled to gain any sort of consistent momentum. The Gophers, despite a talented running back duo of Darius Taylor and Marcus Major, are averaging just 108.0 yards per game this season, best for 119th nationally. Their 3.6 yards per carry as a team ranks 109th nationally. From a passing perspective, Max Brosmer and the Gophers receivers have done a quality job this season especially as of late, throwing for 226.4 yards per game and completing 68.8% of all passing attempts, a top-10 rank nationally.





The Illinois defense this season has done a good job of limiting points overall, allowing just 20.6 points per game, a near top-30 rank in the country but this defense overall is exploitable. The Illini have allowed 367 yards of total offense per game this season and are allowing nearly 6.0 yards per play this season. They can be beaten on the ground quite consistently, as well, allowing 4.5 yards per carry and 155.8 rushing yards per game this season. Their pass defense is a quality one, allowing just 211.2 passing yards per game. They'll allow a heavy amount of completions, however, with opposing quarterbacks completing 62.1% of their passes this season.





Where the Gophers may have the biggest advantage on Saturday is on third downs. The Gophers have done a great job this season on third downs, converting at a 44.3% clip while Illinois's defense struggles to get off the field, allowing opponents to convert at a rate of 47.1% this season.





One area of intrigue, however, is how the Golden Gophers offensive line will be able to handle the Fighting Illini's front seven in the pass rush. The Illini are getting out the quarterback consistently this season, with 20 total sacks and average of 2.5 sacks per game. The Gophers offensive line this season has allowed its fair share of pressures though they've avoided Max Brosmer getting jarred around too much for the most part.





Overall, the stats indicate that Illinois's defense has a slight advantage over the Golden Gophers and we would tend to agree with that assessment. That being said, the Gophers should be able to move the ball throughout Saturday's game, but they'll have to finish off their scoring drives instead of relying on Dragan Kesich to get them on the board, the defending Big Ten Kicker of the Year has had significant struggles this season.





ADVANTAGE: SLIGHT ILLINOIS



