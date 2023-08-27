Minnesota vs Nebraska: Gophers enter game week as a touchdown favorite
Minnesota's 2023 season opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers is just four days away as the Gophers host the Big Ten West rival on Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium.
The Gophers are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Cornhuskers, with Gophers on some books as high as an eight-point favorite. The line since it opened earlier this offseason hasn't shifted too much, the Gophers being an eight-point favorite to open before dropping to -7.5 on most books. The over/under for the contest is set at 44.5 points, down two points from its 46.5 point mark at open. The Gophers are a -285 favorite on the money line.
Last year, Minnesota was 7-6 against the spread, while Nebraska owned a 5-7 record. The Gophers were also 5-2 against the spread as a home team last season; however, when favored by less than 10 points last season, the Gophers were just 2-4 against the spread.
Nebraska against the spread in 2022 was 4-3 as an underdog, which included a 1-2 record on the road.
Overall, Minnesota is looking to etch a fourth nine-or-more-win season in four (full) seasons this fall after going 9-4 last season. Nebraska, on the other hand, is looking to steer the ship in the right direction after a sixth-straight losing season last year under Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph.
This offseason, the Cornhuskers hired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule to lead the program. Rhule led impressive turnarounds at both previous institutions. He also was most recently the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, going 11-27 in two and half seasons with the Panthers.
