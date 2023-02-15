Multiple Gopher targets ranked in latest Rivals250
The newest 2024 Rivals250 rankings were released on Tuesday and multiple Minnesota targets find themselves in the top 250. Let's take a look at those targets below and where they rank in the latest update.
The Gophers recently made the top five for one of the nation's top 125 prospects. Gray has emerged of recent as one of the country's best defensive tackles. Missouri is the favorite to land Gray right now but the Gophers are very much in the mix for the St. Louis native.
The Connecticut native shot up boards across the country over the last several months and did the same on Tuesday in the updated rankings. Umeh went from unranked to being a Rivals150 prospect. One of the top prospects in the northeast, this will be a tough recruiting battle.
The Gophers offered Dupree shortly after Nic MicKissic-Luke joined the staff last month. He fell slightly in the updated rankings but remains firmly as one of the country's top all-purpose running backs.
The Gophers recently offered Exume in hopes of building some momentum with the Miami (FL) native. It sounds like his recruitment is still quite open, we'll see if the Gophers can get him on campus but right now it does seem likely he stays in the south.
One of the region's top offensive lineman, Jensen seems high likely to stay in Big Ten country. The Gophers are trailing here behind quite a few schools including Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.
A recent offerree, Heywood has blown up on the recruiting trail over the last few months and is now considered a Rivals250 prospect. A combination of elite size and premium athleticism. Penn State is the favorite.
