The commitments keep on coming for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. On Sunday, New Jersey safety Naiim Parrish announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, the fourth commitment of the day for the program.

"After an amazing weekend at The University of Minnesota, I’ve decided to join the #GopherNation family and make them my new home. I’m 100% committed," Parrish announced on X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for the support on this journey. #RowTheBoat #GoGophers #SkiUMah"

The three-star safety chose the Gophers over primarily Georgia Tech and Wisconsin but also had notable offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Boston College, Illinois, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He is the 16th commitment of the Gophers 2026 recruiting class which currently ranks within the top-25 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.



