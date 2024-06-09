Advertisement
New Jersey S Naiim Parrish becomes commit No. 16 for Minnesota

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

The commitments keep on coming for P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers. On Sunday, New Jersey safety Naiim Parrish announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, the fourth commitment of the day for the program.

"After an amazing weekend at The University of Minnesota, I’ve decided to join the #GopherNation family and make them my new home. I’m 100% committed," Parrish announced on X. "Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family for the support on this journey. #RowTheBoat #GoGophers #SkiUMah"

The three-star safety chose the Gophers over primarily Georgia Tech and Wisconsin but also had notable offers from Arizona State, Michigan State, Boston College, Illinois, Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He is the 16th commitment of the Gophers 2026 recruiting class which currently ranks within the top-25 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.


Parrish will join a 2025 recruiting class that only features one other defensive back commitment thus far from Covington (GA) standout Zack Harden, who was the program's first commitment in the class, making his decision back in late March.

The Gophers have now picked up nine commitments this month, all coming since Wednesday evening.

Minnesota 2025 commitments
Position Name Ranking Date

DB

Zack Harden

3/23/24

QB

Jackson Kollock

3/28/24

DE

Torin Pettaway

3/28/24

TE

Cross Nimmo

4/11/24

LB

Emmanuel Karmo

4/12/24

WR

Cameron Begalle

4/16/24

DE

Enoch Atewogbola

4/27/24

DE

Colin Hansen

6/5/24

LB

Ethan Stendel

6/5/24

LB

Rhett Hlavacka

6/6/24

RB

Grant Washington

6/6/24

DT

Abu Tarawallie

6/7/24

OL

Nick Spence

6/9/24

WR

Bradley Martino

6/9/24

LB

Nathan Cleveland

6/9/24

S

Naaim Parrish

6/9/24

============================

