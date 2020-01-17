On Wednesday, Keyes was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Gophers and is excited to get started on the Big Ten stage.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect suffered a ruptured appendix during the summer and was unable to attend any school camps, thus pushing his recruiting back.

Minnesota landed their latest preferred walk-on commitment from Cincinnati (Oh.) Elder linebacker Connor Keyes , who is coming off a senior season where tallied 101 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 12.5 sacks while earning first-team All-Greater Catholic League honors.

"I have been up to Minnesota quite a few times since my cousin, Kyle Rudolph, is the tight end for the Vikings. So, I may be going away for college but it still feels like home."

"I believe Minnesota is the best opportunity with the way coach (PJ) Fleck and his staff really believe in their walk-ons. I chose Minnesota so I can show my talent and hard work at the highest level possible and I believe there is no other program in the country that will be able to help me develop as a player than Minnesota."

"Coach Fleck has given me the opportunity to prove all the other schools wrong that have passed up on me, so now I’ll have to work hard everyday and never give up to eventually get on the field."

"I’m very versatile. Many coaches who recruited me at the D1 level loved the fact that I’m tall, but also fast and that I can go into coverage but also be a great pass rusher which is actually what I’m best at and my favorite thing to do."