New Target Profile: Amare Snowden

"I don't have a favorite right now," Snowden said to Cosgrove. "Nobody is first, nobody is last. Everybody is the same from MAC, to HBCU, to my power-fives and Big Ten offers. Nobody is first or last because you never want to discriminate on any school. You never know what will happen and you always want to have a fall back plan. I'm always watching MAC games, and always checking out smaller schools."

As far as a commitment date, Snowden told Cosgrove that around the end of 2022 was the time they were thinking.

"I've been talking with my parents about it," Snowden said. "We were thinking by around this time next year. I just want to live it out and have fun with it. Take the visits and take the experience in, because once you commit it changes. You have to experience it all before you commit. Once you commit, you are with that school. So I am going to just live it out in the meantime."

Minnesota has plenty of time to establish a strong relationship with the three-star defensive back, so keep it locked on TGR for future updates.