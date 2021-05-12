New Target Profile: Jameel Brown
Ben Johnson has extended offers to several new recruits since taking the head coaching job at Minnesota on March 21st.
The Haverford School (PA) point guard Jameel Brown is one of Johnson's most recent. Get to know the standout recruit below.
Other Offers: Auburn, Marquette, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and 11 others.
The Latest: Brown previously committed to Purdue on December 7th, 2020 up until March 21st, 2021 when he decommitted. Since decommitting from Purdue other than Minnesota, Maryland, Washington and Notre Dame have gained interest in the four-star prospect with the latter offering Brown recently. Brown is AAU teammates with Otega Oweh, another recent standout prospect that the Gophers have offered. The 6-foot-2 170-pound point guard is the first player in The Haverford School's history to be named first team all-state in Pennsylvania.