 Minnesota Gophers Basketball Recruiting - New Target Profile: Jameel Brown
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 08:55:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New Target Profile: Jameel Brown

Jameel Brown is one of two new targets that are ranked in the top 150 nationally by Rivals.
Jameel Brown is one of two new targets that are ranked in the top 150 nationally by Rivals. (Garrett Ellwood/USA Basketball)
Casey Warner • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Ben Johnson has extended offers to several new recruits since taking the head coaching job at Minnesota on March 21st.

The Haverford School (PA) point guard Jameel Brown is one of Johnson's most recent. Get to know the standout recruit below.

Other Offers: Auburn, Marquette, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and 11 others.

The Latest: Brown previously committed to Purdue on December 7th, 2020 up until March 21st, 2021 when he decommitted. Since decommitting from Purdue other than Minnesota, Maryland, Washington and Notre Dame have gained interest in the four-star prospect with the latter offering Brown recently. Brown is AAU teammates with Otega Oweh, another recent standout prospect that the Gophers have offered. The 6-foot-2 170-pound point guard is the first player in The Haverford School's history to be named first team all-state in Pennsylvania.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbmV3LXRhcmdldC1wcm9maWxlLWphbWVlbC1icm93biIKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZtaW5uZXNvdGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZuZXctdGFyZ2V0LXBy b2ZpbGUtamFtZWVsLWJyb3duJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMTcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK