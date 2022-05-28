Official Visit Profile: Ravon Johnson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Meadowcreek (Ga.) defensive end Ravon Johnson is another Gophers' target that will be in the Twin Cities next month for an official visit with Minnesota.TGR has more on the talented edge rusher below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news