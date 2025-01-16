Pair of Big Ten programs to pay visit to four-star OL Gregory Patrick

A pair of Big Ten programs will be paying a visit to one of the nation's top offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class this week.

Gregory Patrick, the No. 219 player in the country in the Rivals 2026 prospect rankings and the No. 23 offensive tackle has amassed nearly 20 scholarship offers in his recruitment. Early on, the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, and Notre Dame are perceived to be among the favorites for the four-star prospect.