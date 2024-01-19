According to the program's updated roster, running back Bryce Williams and defensive lineman Darnell Jefefries will both be returning in 2024 for their seventh and final seasons.

Williams played in four games for the Gophers in 2023 before missing the final seven games of the season with an injury. In the four games that he played in, Williams had 36 rushing attempts for 123 yards and one touchdown, he also had four receptions for 31 yards.

The Sarasota, Florida native has spent his entire career with the Gophers, totaling 263 rushing attempts for 1,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 23 career receptions for 228 yards.

Jefferies missed the entirety of the 2024 season with an injury that he suffered in fall camp. The former Clemson Tiger will return in 2024 for his third season with the program. In 2022, he played in all 13 games for the Gophers, recording six tackles. During his previous stop at Clemson, Jefferies played in 29 games, recording 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, and half a sack.