Pair of key Gopher defenders set to return in 2025

A pair of key defenders for the Minnesota Golden Gophers are returning for the 2025 season, DinkytownAthletes have announced.

Rising redshirt sophomore Kerry Brown and rising redshirt junior Anthony Smith will both be back next season and are expected to be key contributors for the Gophers' defense.

Brown was the Gophers' third-highest rated defender this season according to Pro Football Focus with a 77.2 defensive grade across 11 games. The only players ahead of him were true freshman and fellow safety Koi Perich and linebacker Tyler Stolsky who entered the transfer portal over the weekend. Stolsky notably only appeared in four games defensively for the Gophers.

In 11 games, Brown recorded 59 tackles including three tackles for loss while also totaling five pass deflections and two interceptions.

Smith, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention this season is coming off a career season for the Gophers with 25 tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also has one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and blocked a kick.

Recently, Gophers running back Darius Taylor and Koi Perich both announced their own returns.