Ranking the classes 2010-17: #3
The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #3 in the rankings: The Class of 2013
The Class of 2013 had 19 total commitments and was given the 61st overall team recruiting rank and 12th (last at that time) in the Big Ten.
Here is a breakdown of the class:
|Player
|Position
|Hometown
|Stars
|Rating
|
WR
|
Lakeland, FL
|
5.7
|
RB
|
Chelsea, MI
|
5.7
|
LB
|
Cleveland, OH
|
5.7
|
OL
|
Van Alstyne, TX
|
5.6
|
DE
|
Beaver Dam, WI
|
5.6
|
WR
|
Canyon Country, CA
|
5.6
|
TE
|
Greenwood, IN
|
5.6
|
LB
|
Hutchinson, KS
|
5.6
|
QB
|
Woodstock, IL
|
5.5
|
DT
|
Coffeyville, KS
|
5.5
|
DT
|
Memphis, TN
|
5.5
|
DE
|
Lewisville, TX
|
5.5
|
ATH
|
Hampton, GA
|
5.5
|
LB
|
Wayzata, MN
|
5.4
|
LB
|
Ellisville, MS
|
5.4
|
K
|
Pace, FL
|
5.4
|
DB
|
Savannah, GA
|
5.3
|
DB
|
Ellenwood, GA
|
5.3
2013 gets a slight nod over the Class of 2017 due to now what we know seven years later. This class produced two starting linebackers in the NFL, Damien Wilson and DeVondre Campbell, including a Super Bowl win.
Damien Wilson started 24 games over his two seasons at Minnesota, including 119 tackles (most tackles by a Gopher since Kim Royston made 123 in 2011), 10.5 TFLs, four sacks, one INT, three PBU, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2014. He was named First Team All-Big Ten.
In 2015, De'Vondre Campbell finished third on the team with 92 tackles, including 6.5 TFLs, four sacks, three PBUs, one INT, and forced fumble. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the conference coaches and media
Jalen Myrick was started 20 games in his final two seasons and was drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He most recently played in the XFL for the DC Defenders this past spring.
Duke McGhee was a two year starter, starting 17 games his last two seasons. His senior season he recorded 50 tackles, one INT, and one forced fumble and was a physical presence in the secondary for Minnesota.
Drew Wolitarsky made 130 career catches (tied for eighth all-time in program history) for 1,749 yards (ninth in program history). He was named Third Team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2016. Drew currently plays wide receiver for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. This past season he accumulated 33 rec, 361 yards, and four touchdowns.
Hank Ekpe started 22 games his final two years on campus, which included 28 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble as a senior in 2016.
Who outplayed their rating?
Damien Wilson being a 5.4 two-star is criminal. I loved his film coming out of JUCO as he was somebody who flew around the field and always found the football. Those traits are still evident to this day. Wilson had back to back 120 tackle seasons in junior college, however the Gophers were his only Power Five offer.
Additionally, Duke McGhee and Jalen Myrick both being 5.3, two-stars that panned out including one getting drafted are both phenomenal scouting efforts by Minnesota.
Who did not pan out in the Maroon & Gold?
Chris Streveler had a phenomenal two-year stint at the University of South Dakota. He threw for 6,081 yards and 54 touchdowns, earning MVFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. After playing two years in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Streveler signed with the Arizona Cardinals on February 4th, 2020.
Like any class, this class had it's fair share of injuries and transfers including both 5.7 stars Berkeley Edwards and De'Niro Laster.
Summary:
It is not required to get NFL talent in order to field a good college football team, but it sure helps. This class had three NFL draft picks as well as a handful of multi-year starters, giving it the #3 ranking in our class re-rank.
