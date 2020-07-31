The Class of 2013 had 19 total commitments and was given the 61st overall team recruiting rank and 12th (last at that time) in the Big Ten.

The Gopher Report continues on it's re-ranking of the classes 2010-17 from #8 down to #1. Coming in at #3 in the rankings: The Class of 2013

2013 gets a slight nod over the Class of 2017 due to now what we know seven years later. This class produced two starting linebackers in the NFL, Damien Wilson and DeVondre Campbell, including a Super Bowl win.

Damien Wilson started 24 games over his two seasons at Minnesota, including 119 tackles (most tackles by a Gopher since Kim Royston made 123 in 2011), 10.5 TFLs, four sacks, one INT, three PBU, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 2014. He was named First Team All-Big Ten.

In 2015, De'Vondre Campbell finished third on the team with 92 tackles, including 6.5 TFLs, four sacks, three PBUs, one INT, and forced fumble. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the conference coaches and media

Jalen Myrick was started 20 games in his final two seasons and was drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. He most recently played in the XFL for the DC Defenders this past spring.

Duke McGhee was a two year starter, starting 17 games his last two seasons. His senior season he recorded 50 tackles, one INT, and one forced fumble and was a physical presence in the secondary for Minnesota.

Drew Wolitarsky made 130 career catches (tied for eighth all-time in program history) for 1,749 yards (ninth in program history). He was named Third Team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2016. Drew currently plays wide receiver for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. This past season he accumulated 33 rec, 361 yards, and four touchdowns.

Hank Ekpe started 22 games his final two years on campus, which included 28 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble as a senior in 2016.