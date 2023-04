Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class currently has 11 commitments, the latest coming from Esko (MN) native Koi Perich. Perich was a major recruiting win for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers as he had garnered the attention of others such as Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin in the weeks leading up to his recruitment. They also have picked up commitments this month from Mo Saine, DB Zahir Rainer, and OL Riley Sunram. The Gophers class currently ranks 18th in the country.