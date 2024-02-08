Advertisement
RESUME UPDATE: Gophers strengthen resume with win over Michigan State

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsDylanCC

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers strengthened their postseason resume by picking up a 59-56 win over the Michigan State Spartans, their first Quad 1 victory of the 2023-2024 season in four tries.

Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the Gophers' postseason resume with the latest win.

WHERE THE GOPHERS RANK
RANKING Rank

NET

83

BPI

89

KenPom

73

T-Rank

83

HASLAM

68

Minnesota continues to rise up the rankings across the board. At the beginning of the season, the Gophers ranked 158 in the NET rankings before peaking at No. 81 following their win over Michigan State, they've dropped two spots over the last few days but are still in a very strong position to make a push for an NIT bid or even an NCAA Tournament bid over the last month of the season.

QUADRANT 1

After failing to win one of their first three games against Quad 1 opponents this season, the Golden Gophers picked up their first win over a Q1 team this week against Michigan State. They'll have plenty of more opportunities to improve that record with five Q1 games remaining on the schedule.

QUADRANT 1 (0-3)
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

12/3/23

at Ohio State

84-74 LOSS

1/18/24

at Michigan State

76-66 LOSS

1/23/24

vs Wisconsin

61-59 LOSS

2/6/2024

vs Michigan State

59-56 WIN

QUADRANT 1 GAMES REMAINING: at Iowa, at Purdue, at Nebraska, at Illinois, at Northwestern

QUADRANT 2

The Gophers have done well against Quadrant 2 teams this season across seven games with a 4-3 record. The Gophers have picked up back-to-back Quad 2 wins with wins over Penn State and Northwestern. They also beat Nebraska earlier this season as well as Michigan, who at the time was a Quad 2 opponent.

QUADRANT 2 (4-3)
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/26/23

vs San Francisco (NEUTRAL)

76-58 LOSS

12/6/23

vs Nebraska

76-56 WIN

1/4/24

at Michigan

73-71 WIN

1/12/24

at Indiana

74-62 LOSS

1/15/24

vs Iowa

86-77 LOSS

1/27/24

at Penn State

83-74 WIN

2/3/24

vs Northwestern

75-66 WIN

QUADRANT 2 GAMES REMAINING: vs Ohio State

QUADRANT 3

The Gophers have only had a pair of Quadrant 3 games this season in Missouri and Maryland. After losing their matchup to Missouri 70-68 in November, they defeated Maryland in January 65-62.

QUADRANT 3
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/16/23

vs Missouri

70-68

1/7/24

vs Maryland

65-62

QUADRANT 3 GAMES REMAINING: vs Rutgers, vs Penn State, vs Indiana

QUADRANT 4

The Golden Gophers are undefeated against Quadrant 4 teams this season, as they should be with a 9-0 record. They have no Quadrant 4 games remaining this season.

Table Name
DATE OPPONENT RESULT

11/6/23

vs Bethune-Cookman

80-60 WIN

11/10/12

vs UTSA

102-76 WIN

11/18/23

vs South Carolina Upstate

67-53 WIN

11/21/23

vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

86-67 WIN

12/9/23

vs Florida Gulf Coast

77-57 WIN

12/12/23

vs IUPUI

101-65 WIN

12/21/23

vs Ball State

80-63 WIN

12/29/23

vs Maine

80-62 WIN

REMAINING SCHEDULE

REMAINING SCHOOL
DATE OPPONENT Quadrant

2/11/24

at Iowa

1

2/15/24

at Purdue

1

2/18/24

vs Rutgers

3

2/22/24

vs Ohio State

2

2/25/24

at Nebraska

1

2/28/22

at Illinois

1

3/2/2024

vs Penn State

3

3/6/24

vs Indiana

3

3/9/24

at Northwestern

1

WILL THE GOPHERS MAKE A POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT?

While the NCAA Tournament is still a long shot for the Gophers as things stand right now, Ben Johnson's program is sitting in a good spot when it comes to making a potential run at a NIT tournament appearance this postseason. The Gophers have appeared in the NIT 12 times over the course of the history of the men's basketball program with their last coming in 2014 when they defeated High Point, Saint Mary's, Southern Miss, Florida State, and SMU en route to a NIT title.

