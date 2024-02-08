Earlier this week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers strengthened their postseason resume by picking up a 59-56 win over the Michigan State Spartans, their first Quad 1 victory of the 2023-2024 season in four tries.

Below, Gophers Nation takes a look at the Gophers' postseason resume with the latest win.



WHERE THE GOPHERS RANK RANKING Rank NET 83 BPI 89 KenPom 73 T-Rank 83 HASLAM 68

Minnesota continues to rise up the rankings across the board. At the beginning of the season, the Gophers ranked 158 in the NET rankings before peaking at No. 81 following their win over Michigan State, they've dropped two spots over the last few days but are still in a very strong position to make a push for an NIT bid or even an NCAA Tournament bid over the last month of the season.



QUADRANT 1

After failing to win one of their first three games against Quad 1 opponents this season, the Golden Gophers picked up their first win over a Q1 team this week against Michigan State. They'll have plenty of more opportunities to improve that record with five Q1 games remaining on the schedule.



QUADRANT 1 (0-3) DATE OPPONENT RESULT 12/3/23 at Ohio State 84-74 LOSS 1/18/24 at Michigan State 76-66 LOSS 1/23/24 vs Wisconsin 61-59 LOSS 2/6/2024

vs Michigan State

59-56 WIN



QUADRANT 1 GAMES REMAINING: at Iowa, at Purdue, at Nebraska, at Illinois, at Northwestern

QUADRANT 2

The Gophers have done well against Quadrant 2 teams this season across seven games with a 4-3 record. The Gophers have picked up back-to-back Quad 2 wins with wins over Penn State and Northwestern. They also beat Nebraska earlier this season as well as Michigan, who at the time was a Quad 2 opponent.

QUADRANT 2 (4-3) DATE OPPONENT RESULT 11/26/23 vs San Francisco (NEUTRAL) 76-58 LOSS 12/6/23 vs Nebraska 76-56 WIN 1/4/24 at Michigan 73-71 WIN 1/12/24 at Indiana 74-62 LOSS 1/15/24 vs Iowa 86-77 LOSS 1/27/24 at Penn State 83-74 WIN 2/3/24 vs Northwestern 75-66 WIN

QUADRANT 2 GAMES REMAINING: vs Ohio State

QUADRANT 3

The Gophers have only had a pair of Quadrant 3 games this season in Missouri and Maryland. After losing their matchup to Missouri 70-68 in November, they defeated Maryland in January 65-62.

QUADRANT 3 DATE OPPONENT RESULT 11/16/23 vs Missouri 70-68 1/7/24 vs Maryland 65-62

QUADRANT 3 GAMES REMAINING: vs Rutgers, vs Penn State, vs Indiana

QUADRANT 4

The Golden Gophers are undefeated against Quadrant 4 teams this season, as they should be with a 9-0 record. They have no Quadrant 4 games remaining this season.

Table Name DATE OPPONENT RESULT 11/6/23 vs Bethune-Cookman 80-60 WIN 11/10/12 vs UTSA 102-76 WIN 11/18/23 vs South Carolina Upstate 67-53 WIN 11/21/23 vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-67 WIN 12/9/23 vs Florida Gulf Coast 77-57 WIN 12/12/23 vs IUPUI 101-65 WIN 12/21/23 vs Ball State 80-63 WIN 12/29/23 vs Maine 80-62 WIN

REMAINING SCHEDULE

REMAINING SCHOOL DATE OPPONENT Quadrant 2/11/24 at Iowa 1 2/15/24 at Purdue 1 2/18/24 vs Rutgers 3 2/22/24 vs Ohio State 2 2/25/24 at Nebraska 1 2/28/22 at Illinois 1 3/2/2024 vs Penn State 3 3/6/24 vs Indiana 3 3/9/24 at Northwestern 1

WILL THE GOPHERS MAKE A POSTSEASON TOURNAMENT?