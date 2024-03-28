The Laguna Beach (Calif.) had previously been committed to Washington, but with Kalen DeBoer accepting the job at Alabama, Kollock decided to reopen his recruiting process back in January.

After a two-day, mid-week return visit to Minnesota, four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock has announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Before his October commitment to Washington, Kollock camped at Minnesota last summer and was impressed with the coaching staff and the area in the process.

"Some things that really stood out to me was the culture and family they are building," Kollock noted. "The campus is beautiful and everyone in the program is so welcoming. Coach (P.J.) Fleck’s row your boat philosophy and the symbolism they used with the oar, boat, and compass really hit hard with me and spoke to me because of the things I have been through in life."

"I also really loved the energy of the coaching staff. Everyone is so passionate about football and you can tell they love what they do. That’s the type of program I want to be a part of and play for. I loved being coached up by Coach Fleck and Coach (Greg) Harbaugh at camp. They were running around with us and pushing us to be our best."

During his junior season for Laguna Beach (Calif.), Kollock completed 57.7% of his passes for 3,174 yards and 41 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions.

Minnesota co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh saw Kollock's capabilities when he was previously on campus with the Gophers' staff.

"Coach loved my huge upside because I’m a big, strong, and have a lot of room to grow. He loved my accuracy and ability to make every throw on the field. I am a constantly learning and striving to be better."

Kollock chose Minnesota over the likes of Cal, San Diego State, Colorado, Colorado State, and others.

He becomes the third ommitment for the Gophers in the 2025 class, joining Newton (Ga.) cornerback Zachry Harden and Middleton (Wi.) defenisve lineman Torin Petttaway who committed to the Gophers earlier Thursday night.