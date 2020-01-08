Scouting Report: Michigan State
When asked for the reason he booked such a tough non-conference schedule, Minnesota Head Coach, Richard Pitino, said that he trusted it would pay off for his young team once the Big Ten grind came ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news