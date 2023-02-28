Three-star RB Jaydon Wright discusses Minnesota commitment
On Sunday evening, three-star running back Jaydon Wright announced his commitment to the minnesota Golden Gophers, becoming the thrid member of the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class and first offensive prospect to make the decision.
On Monday, TGR caught up with Wright to discuss his commitment to the program.
"Minnesota really made me feel at home and always has shown me great hospitality," Wright told TGR when asked what made Minnesota the right place for him. "When the head coach is talking to you on the daily, you know that you are really wanted. Coach Fleck has something going on there and I want to be a part of it." he added.
His potential fit into the Gophers' offense seemed to be another huge selling point for the Illinois native. "I picture myself fitting into our offense very well," he said, making sure to ephasize our in his answer. "We love to run the ball down peoples throats and also get the running backs in the open field which fits my style of play very well. With my speed, agility, and size I can picture myself being very effective," he added.
Despite losing running backs coach Kenni Burns over the offseason, the Gophers' didn't lose any momentum with Wright as he quickly developed a strong relationship with new running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke. "My relationship with Coach Nic has been absolutely outstanding," he said."We have built a very strong relationship and I can’t wait to continue building it with him and the rest of the staff."
That relationship as well as his relationship with head coach PJ Fleck were two major reasons he felt comfortable enough ending his recruitment now before taking any official visits. "I just felt that Minnesota was the place for me," he said. "I built a sepcial bond with Coach Fleck, and Coach Nic!. I know that I am very loved there."
