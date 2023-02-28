On Sunday evening, three-star running back Jaydon Wright announced his commitment to the minnesota Golden Gophers, becoming the thrid member of the Gophers' 2024 recruiting class and first offensive prospect to make the decision.

On Monday, TGR caught up with Wright to discuss his commitment to the program.

"Minnesota really made me feel at home and always has shown me great hospitality," Wright told TGR when asked what made Minnesota the right place for him. "When the head coach is talking to you on the daily, you know that you are really wanted. Coach Fleck has something going on there and I want to be a part of it." he added.

