- Shakopee now sets at 2-2 on the season after a dominating 49-0 win over Stillwater

- Annandale remains unbeaten at 4-0 after a 26-13 win over Foley.

- Desert Edge also remains unbeaten at 5-0 after a 28-17 win over Mesa. According to his highlights, Ortiz tallied three tackles and two pass break-ups in the win.

- Trinity Christian defeated Raines 21-0 to improve to 6-1 on the season. Barber posted his mid-season highlights recently which you can view below.

- The Warriors opened up their 2020 playoff run with an easy 45-3 win over Grand Island. Westside is now 9-0 on the season and will play Lincoln East this week.

- After three straight losses, Newton got back in the win column with a 28-16 victory over Brookwood. The Rams are now 3-3 on the season.

- The Trojans kicked off their 2020 playoff run breezing by Columbus North 42-7. Center Grove is now 10-0 on the season and will play Columbus East this week.

- After a COVID quarantine halted their season, Colquitt County got back on the field this past weekend and scored a 34-13 win over Camden County. The Packers are now 5-0 on the season. Brockington recently released his mid-season highlights, which are below.

BYE WEEK:

- D'Iberville remains 7-0 on the season. The Warriors travel to Harrison Central this week.

INJURED:

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

SEASONS OVER:

- Dublin Coffman was defeated by Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. They finished their 2020 season with an 8-1 record.

- St. Edward lost to Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. They finished with a 6-2 record.

NOTES: