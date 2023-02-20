It will be the first of 12 spring practices for the Gophers as they begin to prepare for P.J. Fleck's sixth season as the head coach of the Golden Gophers program. The spring practice schedule of course will conclude with the Gophers spring game on Saturday, April 22.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers 2023 spring practice schedule is set and ready to go. The Golden Gophers will begin their spring practices one week from Tuesday on March 21.

The Gophers will look for their fourth nine plus win season in four full seasons come 2023. Since 2019, the Gophers have won nine or more games in each full season while in 2020, the COVID shortened season, they went 3-4.

If they're going to do so, they'll do with it a new full-time starting quarterback. Third-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis is the likely starter for the Gophers this upcoming season barring injury. In 2022, he played in 11 games, completing 60-of-111 passes (54.1%) for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

The Gophers will also have to replace star running back Mohamed Ibrahim who exhausted his eligibility in 2022. Last season, Ibrahim totaled 1,715 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns, ultimately ending his career with 4,813 career yards from scrimmage and 53 touchdowns.