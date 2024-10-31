What will newest Minnesota commit Jacob Ross bring to the Gophers?

in other news
Gophers preparing for one of college football's most 'unique' defenses
Minnesota's offense is preparing for a 'unique' Illinois defense this weekend.
Minnesota's NIL always a work in progress but has P.J. Fleck excited
P.J Fleck is excited about Minnesota's direction with NIL but it will always remain a work in progress.
WATCH: Illini head coach Bret Bielema previews Minnesota - Illinois game
Watch as Illinois head coaching Bret Bielema discusses this weekend's matchup between Minnesota and Illinois.
Everything P.J. Fleck said on Monday - Illinois week edition
On Monday, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media and here's everything he had to say.
Minnesota's week 11 matchup against Rutgers pushed into six day window
Minnesota and Rutgers week 11 matchup has been pushed to the six day window.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added their second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Virginia native and current SoCal Academy standout Jacob Ross.
The 6-foot-6 small forward recently transferred to SoCal Academy in Los Angeles after previously spending time at New York powerhouse Long Island Lutheran.
Ross is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and is one of the top small forwards in the country. But what does Jacob Ross bring to the Gophers exactly? We take a look below.
