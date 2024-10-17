Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 7

in other news
Inside Gophers Nation: Updates on Minnesota's recruiting efforts
Gophers Nation provides an update on Minnesota's recent recruiting efforts.
Gophers' S Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Perich ascent continues with his first weekly honor.
Minnesota's week nine matchup against Maryland receives kickoff time
Minnesota and Maryland's week nine matchup has received a kickoff time and television assignment.
Four-star S Jayden McGregory recaps recent visit Minnesota visit
Gophers Nation recently caught up with four-star safety Jayden McGregory about his recent trip to Minnesota.
Minnesota men's hockey returns from Las Vegas with 1-1 record
The No. 5 Minnesota Men’s hockey program got their 2024-25 season started this weekend in Las Vegas.
Where does Minnesota's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks of the college football season? Gophers Nation offers the latest stats and rankings for the Gophers below.
