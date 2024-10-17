Advertisement

Inside Gophers Nation: Updates on Minnesota's recruiting efforts

Gophers Nation provides an update on Minnesota's recent recruiting efforts.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Gophers' S Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Perich ascent continues with his first weekly honor.

Minnesota's week nine matchup against Maryland receives kickoff time

Minnesota and Maryland's week nine matchup has received a kickoff time and television assignment.

Four-star S Jayden McGregory recaps recent visit Minnesota visit

Gophers Nation recently caught up with four-star safety Jayden McGregory about his recent trip to Minnesota.

Minnesota men's hockey returns from Las Vegas with 1-1 record

The No. 5 Minnesota Men’s hockey program got their 2024-25 season started this weekend in Las Vegas.

Inside Gophers Nation: Updates on Minnesota's recruiting efforts

Gophers Nation provides an update on Minnesota's recent recruiting efforts.

Gophers' S Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Perich ascent continues with his first weekly honor.

Minnesota's week nine matchup against Maryland receives kickoff time

Minnesota and Maryland's week nine matchup has received a kickoff time and television assignment.

Published Oct 17, 2024
Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 7
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Where does Minnesota's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks of the college football season? Gophers Nation offers the latest stats and rankings for the Gophers below.


OFFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

Scoring Offense

25.0

92 (-1)

Rushing Offense

105.86

118 (-8)

Passing Offense

213

88 (-7)

Total Offense

318.9

116 (-5)

3rd Down Conversion Rate

43.68%

44 (+18)

4th Down Conversion Rate

100% (7-for-7)

T-1 (-)

Red Zone Conversion Rate

82.14

85 (+14)

Sacks Allowed

17.0

T-103 (-)

Turnovers

7

T-47 (+20)

DEFENSE
CATEGORYSTATRANK

Scoring Defense

15.9

14 (+2)

Rushing Defense

122.71

48 (+18)

Passing Defense

139.6

4 (-3)

Total Defense

262.3

7 (-1)

3rd Down Conversion Rate

44.79%

112 (-3)

4th Down Conversion Rate

50.00%

45 (-29)

Red Zone Conversion Rate

85.71%

T-81 (-19)

Sacks

13

T-53 (+13)

Turnovers

16

2 (+2)

