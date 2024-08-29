Who is out for Minnesota's season opener against North Carolina?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be without a pair of key contributors on Thursday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
According to Minnesota's availability report, released two hours prior to kickoff, the Golden Gophers will be without both running back Darius Taylor and safety Darius Green against the Tar Heels. Notably, star wide receiver Daniel Jackson is not listed on the injury report and is available on Thursday night.
Also listed on the injury report is TE Pierce Walsh, RB Jaydon Wright, DB Simon Seidl, Kaedan Johnson, DT Jaylin Hicks, OL Jerome Williams, DE Sam Macy, and DT Theorin Randle.
Notably, the injuries to Jaydon Wright, Simon Seidl, Jerome Williams, and Sam Macy are all considered season ending injuries.
