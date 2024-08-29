PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Who is out for Minnesota's season opener against North Carolina?

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be without a pair of key contributors on Thursday night against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to Minnesota's availability report, released two hours prior to kickoff, the Golden Gophers will be without both running back Darius Taylor and safety Darius Green against the Tar Heels. Notably, star wide receiver Daniel Jackson is not listed on the injury report and is available on Thursday night.

Also listed on the injury report is TE Pierce Walsh, RB Jaydon Wright, DB Simon Seidl, Kaedan Johnson, DT Jaylin Hicks, OL Jerome Williams, DE Sam Macy, and DT Theorin Randle.

Notably, the injuries to Jaydon Wright, Simon Seidl, Jerome Williams, and Sam Macy are all considered season ending injuries.

