Former Gopher TE Brevyn Spann-Ford checks in at the Senior Bowl
On Monday, NFL Draft prospects arrived in Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl. Among those arriving was now former Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.
The Saint Cloud, Minnesota native finished up his career as a Gopher this past fall, bringing ni 25 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns while finishing his Minnesota career with 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns.
When Spann-Ford arrived on Monday, the Senior Bowl released his measurables.
When it comes to his height and weight, Spann-Ford measured in at 6-foot-6.5 and 267 pounds - just a tad under his reported height and weight from this past season at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds.
Spann-Ford's hands measured at 10 inches while his arms measured at 33.28''. Finally, his wing span was measured at 80.38''.
Where does Brevyn Spann-Ford rank among NFL Draft tight ends?
Spann-Ford according to NFL Draft FN is ranked as the seventh-best tight end available in this year's NFL Draft. Pro Football Foucs, however, is much more down on Spann-Ford ranking him as the 13th-best tight end available. It's a steep drop for Spann-Ford who just this past summer was considered one of the premier tight ends in all of college football. However, a tough season that saw a lack of production from Spann--Ford caused his draft stock to plummet. A strong performance this week at the senior bowl as well as at the NFL Combine next month will ultimately make or break his NFL Draft stock.
