On Monday, NFL Draft prospects arrived in Mobile, Alabama for the 2024 Senior Bowl. Among those arriving was now former Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. The Saint Cloud, Minnesota native finished up his career as a Gopher this past fall, bringing ni 25 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns while finishing his Minnesota career with 95 receptions for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns.



When Spann-Ford arrived on Monday, the Senior Bowl released his measurables. When it comes to his height and weight, Spann-Ford measured in at 6-foot-6.5 and 267 pounds - just a tad under his reported height and weight from this past season at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. Spann-Ford's hands measured at 10 inches while his arms measured at 33.28''. Finally, his wing span was measured at 80.38''.

