Freshman forward Kris Keinys the latest to hit the transfer portal
Freshman forward Kris Keinys is the latest Minnesota player to hit the transfer portal, joining Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington, and Isaiah Ihnen.
Advertisement
A native of Lithuania, Keinys saw limited action during his freshman campaign with the Gophers, appearing in just five games while scoring seven points and collecting five rebounds on the season.
As previously mentioned, Keinys becomes the fifth Minnesota player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
You can keep track of the offseason activity by CLICKING HERE
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation