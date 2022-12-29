The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for their third straight nine-win or more season (not including 2020) on Thursday when they take on the Syracuse Orange in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

On the other side of the field, the Syracuse Orange will be looking for win No. 8 to finish off their 2022 season, if Dino Babers program could do so, it would be just the second time the program has accomplished the feat since joining the ACC in 2014.