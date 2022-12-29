GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs Syracuse
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for their third straight nine-win or more season (not including 2020) on Thursday when they take on the Syracuse Orange in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.
On the other side of the field, the Syracuse Orange will be looking for win No. 8 to finish off their 2022 season, if Dino Babers program could do so, it would be just the second time the program has accomplished the feat since joining the ACC in 2014.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, 5-4) vs Syracuse Wildcats (7-5, 4-4)
Thursday, December 29, 2023 || 1:00 p.m. CT || Yankee Stadium || New York, NY
TV: ESPN || Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread Minnesota -11 || Over/Under: 44
WEATHER REPORT:
The weather at Yankee Stadium on Thursday will be some of the best the area has experienced in recent weeks. It's expected to be approximately 51 degrees at kickoff with partly cloudy skies and no precipitation expected. The wind will be minimal for the game, moving south to southwest at 7 to 9 miles per hour.
PREDICTIONS
Sean Williams: Minnesota 34 - Syracuse 28
Dylan Callaghan-Croley: Minnesota 35 - Syracuse 17
Jared Halus: Minnesota 38 - Syracuse 24
