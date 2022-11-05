PJ Fleck's program got back in the win column last weekend against Rutgers in a convincing 31-0 win, snapping a three-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Gophers will look to make it two wins in a row and officially get to bowl eligibility against the 3-5 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Game Information:

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) Saturday, November 5|| 11:00 a.m CT || Memorial Stadium || Lincoln, NE TV: ESPN2|| Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE Spread: Minnesota -16 || Over/Under: 45.5

WEATHER REPORT:

It should be a beautiful day for football in Lincoln with a high of 62. No precipitation is expected but the winds could become a bit of a factor. Wind speeds around game time will be around 10 to 11 miles per hour.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE

IN-GAME COVERAGE

Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.

FOLLOWING THE GAME: