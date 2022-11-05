GAMEDAY CENTRAL 2022 - Week 10: Minnesota vs Nebraska
PJ Fleck's program got back in the win column last weekend against Rutgers in a convincing 31-0 win, snapping a three-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Gophers will look to make it two wins in a row and officially get to bowl eligibility against the 3-5 Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Game Information:
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3)
Saturday, November 5|| 11:00 a.m CT || Memorial Stadium || Lincoln, NE
TV: ESPN2|| Radio: 100.2 KFAN | KTCN 1130 AM || ONLINE
Spread: Minnesota -16 || Over/Under: 45.5
WEATHER REPORT:
It should be a beautiful day for football in Lincoln with a high of 62. No precipitation is expected but the winds could become a bit of a factor. Wind speeds around game time will be around 10 to 11 miles per hour.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT - PREGAME COVERAGE
OPPONENT VIEW: NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
PJ FLECK PRESS CONFERENCE SUMMARY
IN-GAME COVERAGE
Follow along with us here at TGR with us over at the Inside Gopher Nation forum as we discuss the game.
FOLLOWING THE GAME:
Be sure to check back here at TGR following Saturday's game for all the latest following the Gophers' season opener on Thursday evening.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.