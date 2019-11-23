Vegas line: Minnesota by 13.5

SP+: Minnesota No. 16, Northwestern No. 84

Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 14, Northwestern No. 105

TeamRankings prediction: Minnesota by 14 with an 82.1% chance of Minnesota victory

S&P+ prediction: Minnesota by 20.7 with an 88% chance of Minnesota victory

Massey Composite prediction: Minnesota by 17 with an 87% chance of Minnesota victory