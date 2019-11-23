Gopher Gameday Central
Time: 3 PM CT at Kinnick Stadium
TV: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Allison Williams (reporter)
Radio: KFAN, Sirus/XM 83
PREGAME COVERAGE
-- Big prizes still in sight for No. 11 Gophers from the Associated Press
LINES & RANKINGS
Vegas line: Minnesota by 13.5
SP+: Minnesota No. 16, Northwestern No. 84
Massey Composite: Minnesota No. 14, Northwestern No. 105
TeamRankings prediction: Minnesota by 14 with an 82.1% chance of Minnesota victory
S&P+ prediction: Minnesota by 20.7 with an 88% chance of Minnesota victory
Massey Composite prediction: Minnesota by 17 with an 87% chance of Minnesota victory
NORTHWESTERN RESULTS & STATISTICAL LEADERS
L 17-7 at Stanford
W 30-14 vs. UNLV
L 31-10 vs. Michigan State
L 24-15 at Wisconsin
L 13-10 at Nebraska
L 52-3 vs. Ohio State
L 20-0 vs. Iowa
L 34-3 at Indiana
L 24-22 vs. Purdue
W 45-6 vs. Massachusetts
Passing
Aidan Smith: 86/171 (50.3%), 760 yards, 3 TD, 9 INT
Rushing
Drake Anderson: 120 carries, 513 yards (4.3 ypc), 3 TD
Evan Hull: 32 carries, 235 yards (7.3 ypc), 4 TD
Aidan Smith: 72 carries, 211 yards (2.9 ypc), 1 TD
Isaiah Bowser (injured): 59 carries, 204 yards (3.5 ypc)
Receiving
Riley Lee: 43 receptions, 330 yards, 1 TD
Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman: 15 receptions, 174 yards
JJ Jefferson: 12 carries, 155 yards, 2 TD
Bennett Skowronek: 12 carries, 141 yards
Berkeley Holman: 9 receptions, 124 yards
Kyric McGowan: 13 receptions, 102 yards