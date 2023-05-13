Bride was in the Twin Cities for an official visit over the weekend and chose Minnesota over the likes of Rice and Memphis, where he had previously visited.

Former Georgia Southern defensive back Tyler Bride became the latest offseason transfer addition for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

During his three seasons with the Eagles, Bride appeared in 30 games total, starting 15 games during the last two seasons. In 2022, he tallied 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass break-ups in 13 games.

Bride will bring plenty of experience and versatility to the Gophers' secondary.

"The ability to play multiple positions at a very high level and bring my intensity of play to the backend and allow me to bring leadership to the team as grad transfer," Bride told TGR on what the Gophers' coaches like about his film.

Secondary has been a key emphasis for Minnesota this offseason when it comes to transfer portal additions. The Gophers have previously picked up offseason commitments from Jack Henderson (Southeast Louisiana), Tre'Von Jones (Elon), and Caden McDonald (Auburn/Iowa State).

For a complete breakdown on Minnesota's offseason roster moves, CLICK HERE