Minnesota reached into the transfer portal on Tuesday and landed a big addition to their special teams in former Louisiana-Monroe punter Daniel Sparks.

As a true freshman in 2020, Sparks ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference in punting, averaging 44.6 yards per attempt.

He had a long of 63 yards and also had six attempts of 50-plus yards and had five of his 30 attempts downed inside the 20-yard line.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound talent is from Gadsden, Alabama and starred at Gadsden City in high school.

Minnesota punter Matthew Stevenson recently announced that he was moving on from football, he was a graduate transfer from Middle Tennessee State.

Sparks becomes the fourth transfer the Gophers have landed - joining Abilene Christian grad transfer linebacker Jack Gibbens, NC State defensive lineman Val Martin, and Texas A&M wide receiver Dylan Wright.