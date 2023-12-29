The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1) will look to surpass their 2022-23 win total on Friday evening when they take on the Maine Black Bears out of the America East. Last time out, the Gophers defeated Ball State 80-63 on December 21, their fourth straight win.

The Black Bears are 8-6 on the season but have lost each of their last two games to UCF and FIU. Prior to that, the Bears had won five of six games though their best win of the season is likely that of South Florida, a quality opponent but one who is a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament later this season.