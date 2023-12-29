Gophers look to end 2023 with win over Maine
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-3, 1-1) will look to surpass their 2022-23 win total on Friday evening when they take on the Maine Black Bears out of the America East. Last time out, the Gophers defeated Ball State 80-63 on December 21, their fourth straight win.
The Black Bears are 8-6 on the season but have lost each of their last two games to UCF and FIU. Prior to that, the Bears had won five of six games though their best win of the season is likely that of South Florida, a quality opponent but one who is a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament later this season.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH, SPREAD
WHEN: December 29, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena (14,625) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: KTLK (1130 AM/103.5 FM)
SPREAD: Minnesota -14.5 / Total: 136.5
Who is Minnesota's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebuonds
|Assists
|Notes
|
G
|
11.6
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
|
G
|
Elijah Hawkins
|
7.6
|
3.6
|
7.5
|
F
|
6.4
|
3.5
|
0.9
|
F
|
10.5
|
2.9
|
1.0
|
F
|
9.1
|
5.0
|
0.9
|
Star forward Dawson Gracia could be a game-time decision today but for now, we are projecting him to sit out this evening's game before returning for the Gophers' first matchup of 2024 against Michigan on January 4. Sophomore guard Braeden Carrington is also out indefinitely as he addresses his mental health.
Who is Ball State's projected starting five?
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Ja'shonte Wright-McLeish
|
8.2
|
1.5
|
0.9
|
G
|
Jaden Clayton
|
7.8
|
2.6
|
4.6
|
F
|
A.J. Lopez
|
11.4
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
F
|
Peter Filipovity
|
13.4
|
6.9
|
1.1
|
C
|
Adam Cisse
|
3.3
|
4.1
|
0.5
Rankings Comparison
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|HASLAM
|
Minnesota
|
85
|
101
|
69
|
Maine
|
229
|
180
|
251
Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT Rate
|
Minnesota
|
46.3%
|
17.4%
|
27.6%
|
25.6%
|
Maine
|
49.4%
|
16.6%
|
21.5%
|
31.6%
Prediction: Minnesota 82 - Minnesota 65
It's been about a week since the last time the Golden Gophers took the court so a little rust may need to be shaken off but overall this an opponent the Golden Gophers should be able to have a great deal of success against. Maine has struggled against opponents of similar caliber to the Golden Gophers this season and we don't see that trend changing today either. This should be a slower-paced game so our 82-65 projection might be a little high but we're confident the Gophers are a strong 12-15 points better than Maine at the least.
