That being said, of all the linebackers that saw the field in 2023, Selig is the only one who has moved on this offseason, at least as of right now. With that being said, here's how the Gophers' linebacker room currently projects to stand heading into Saturday's spring game.

This offseason, the Gophers said goodbye to Ryan Selig, who played in all 12 games at the linebacker position last season. Across 13 games last season, Selig recorded 31 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also had one pass deflection.

For the Gophers projected starters at linebacker this year, assuming everyone stays healthy, Maverick Baranowski at the middle (MIKE) linebacker position and Cody Lindenberg at the WILL (Weakside Linebacker) position seems as the most likely scenario.

Baranowski is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the program after playing in 10 of 13 games last season. The Illinois native was top five on the Gophers in tackles with a total of 52 while also recording five tackles for loss, one sack, and two pass break ups. The 2023 season was a strong one for Baranowski who after playing in four games as a true freshman was thrusted straight into an important role within the Gophers defense. Overall, Baranowski was very much a solid piece of the Gophers defense last year and was especially impressive in his limited snaps as a pass rusher. He will need to clean up the missed tackles, however, after missing nearly a dozen last season.

Entering his fifth year with the program, Lindenberg will look to put together a somewhat of a bounce back season in 2024. Last season, the Anoka, Minnesota native appeared in just four games while missing nine games with an injury including the first seven of the 2023 season. That being said, when on the field last season, Lindenberg was very good, totaling 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his four games played. When on the field throughout his career, Lindenberg has had a history of production and in total, has 102 total tackles in his last 17 games played.

Together, Baranowski and Lindenberg should create a reliable starting pair of linebackers for the Gophers in 2024.

The Gophers will occasionally roll out a SAM linebacker role as well in their defense. Likely to hold that spot down is Devon Williams but also could see Joey Gerlach play in that spot as well.

the fourth-year linebacker out of Ohio is coming off a season in which he played in 12 of 13 games last season, recording 52 tackles including two tackles for loss and one sack. He also had one interception, one pass deflction, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played the second most snaps of any Gopher defender in 2023. With Cody Lindenberg hoping to be fully healthy for the 2024 season, Williams will likely see that snap count drop a bit this fall. On the other hand, Gerlach played in all 13 games for the Gophers in 2023 with most of his time on the field coming on special teams. He had one tackle on the season.












