To wrap up our spring position previews, we move onto the final position group for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the special teams unit.

Last year, the Gophers special teams was the best of the Gophers' three facets of the game. Dragan Kesich was terrific both in extra points and his field goal attempts while Mark Crawford averaged a solid 42.5 yards per punt. The return game was also solid with Quentin Redding averaging 15.7 yards per kick return and 13.5 yards per punt return.

This offseason, the Gophers welcomed Bob Ligashesky to the program as the team's new special teams coordinator, bringing nearly 40 yards of coaching experience with him to the Gophers. He'll replace Rob Wenger who left the program following the 2024 season to pursue other opportunities.

The good news for the Gophers is while they did introduce a new special teams coordinator, they will only have to replace one key member of their 2023 special teams unit in long snapper Brady Weeks.

Below, we take a look at the rest of the Gophers special teams unit.