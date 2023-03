Throughout his career with the Gophers, Carter appeared in 33 total games, starting 24 the last two seasons while recording 55 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one interception.

Minnesota was dealt another roster blow on Friday, as DeAngelo "Trill" Carter officially entered his name in the transfer portal.

Carter's best season came in 2021, where he tallied 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, and one sack. He backed up that performance with a solid 2022 campaign that saw him record 19 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Minnesota has been dealt a tough hand as earlier this week, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck confirmed wide receiver Dylan Wright was no longer with the football program.

Along with the news of Wright, Carter becomes the 14th scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since the offseason.