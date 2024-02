As a senior at Morton ranch, Gerald played in all three facets of the game and was a dynamic play maker in each and every one. He had 19 total touchdowns on the season and had nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards as well. Offensively, he mostly played quarterback, recording 886 passing yards and eight touchdowns but also had 574 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also had 15 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception on thee defensive side of the ball while recording an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams.