PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Minnesota Fall Camp Position Preview: Offensive Line

Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception against the Wisconsin Badgers with offensive lineman Tyler Cooper (75), offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69), and running back Jordan Nubin (30) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson (9) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception against the Wisconsin Badgers with offensive lineman Tyler Cooper (75), offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69), and running back Jordan Nubin (30) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Publisher
@RivalsDylanCC

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

MORE: INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD

Our individual position previews roll on at Gophers Nation and after taking a look at the Gophers tight end position, our attention turns to the Gophers offensive line. The Gophers return four starters from last year while saying goodbye to center Nathan Boe.

POSITION PREVIEWS: QB | RB | WR | TE

That returning experience should help make Brian Callahan's position group a strength for the program in 2024. Let's take a look at who the Gophers projected starters are this fall and the key depth names to know.

Advertisement

STARTERS

On the offensive line, the Golden Gophers have nearly the entire offensive line locked in heading into their August 29 season opener. Aireontae Ersery is one of the best tackles in the country and someone who with a strong season could work his way into being a first-round draft pick next spring, he'll be the Gophers starting left tackle.

At left guard, Tyler Cooper returns for another season. He was the Gophers best pass blocker a season ago and was also a quality run blocker. Next to Ersery, he creates a dominant left side of the offensive line for the Gophers, protecting Max Brosmer's blindside.

At center will be Greg Johnson. The sophomore played quite a bit as a true freshman, playing in 11 games and totaling nearly 400 snaps. He struggled at times and will need to improve quite a bit as a sophomore though there is plenty of belief that he'll be able to take that next step. Notably, while he did allow nine total pressures according to Pro Football Focus last season, he did not allow any sacks.

On the right side of the offensive line will be Quinn Carroll at guard. Carroll was solid in 2023 though struggled in his pass protection, allowing 25 total pressures in his 13 games played. His pass blocking will need to improve but he does do a strong job of setting up success for the Gophers rushing attack.

The only position that is up for debate at this point is right tackle which could be redshirt freshman Phillip Daniels, redshirt senior Martes Lewis or redshirt junior and UTSA transfer Aluma Knele. Ultimately, Gophers fans and the media likely won't find out who the starter at right tackle is until August 29.

DEPTH

A big part of the Gophers depth on the offensive line starts with the trio that was just mentioned in Phillip Daniels, Martes Lewis, and Aluma Knele. With Daniels or Lewis likely to be the starter, whoever doesn't get the nod will likely see their fair share of playing time still and Knele could be one to watch as well.

The Gophers depth in the interior is inexperienced. Guards Tony Nelson and Reese Tripp both have no experience at the college game nor does backup center Ashton Beers. Any injuries in the interior will put the Gophers in a tough spot on the offensive line.


============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLWZhbGwtY2FtcC1wb3NpdGlvbi1wcmV2aWV3 LW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1saW5lIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZtaW5uZXNvdGEtZmFsbC1jYW1wLXBvc2l0aW9uLXByZXZpZXctb2Zm ZW5zaXZlLWxpbmUmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=