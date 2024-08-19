That returning experience should help make Brian Callahan's position group a strength for the program in 2024. Let's take a look at who the Gophers projected starters are this fall and the key depth names to know.

Our individual position previews roll on at Gophers Nation and after taking a look at the Gophers tight end position, our attention turns to the Gophers offensive line. The Gophers return four starters from last year while saying goodbye to center Nathan Boe.

On the offensive line, the Golden Gophers have nearly the entire offensive line locked in heading into their August 29 season opener. Aireontae Ersery is one of the best tackles in the country and someone who with a strong season could work his way into being a first-round draft pick next spring, he'll be the Gophers starting left tackle.

At left guard, Tyler Cooper returns for another season. He was the Gophers best pass blocker a season ago and was also a quality run blocker. Next to Ersery, he creates a dominant left side of the offensive line for the Gophers, protecting Max Brosmer's blindside.

At center will be Greg Johnson. The sophomore played quite a bit as a true freshman, playing in 11 games and totaling nearly 400 snaps. He struggled at times and will need to improve quite a bit as a sophomore though there is plenty of belief that he'll be able to take that next step. Notably, while he did allow nine total pressures according to Pro Football Focus last season, he did not allow any sacks.

On the right side of the offensive line will be Quinn Carroll at guard. Carroll was solid in 2023 though struggled in his pass protection, allowing 25 total pressures in his 13 games played. His pass blocking will need to improve but he does do a strong job of setting up success for the Gophers rushing attack.

The only position that is up for debate at this point is right tackle which could be redshirt freshman Phillip Daniels, redshirt senior Martes Lewis or redshirt junior and UTSA transfer Aluma Knele. Ultimately, Gophers fans and the media likely won't find out who the starter at right tackle is until August 29.