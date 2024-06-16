After picking up an offer from Minnesota back on June 1st at the Lindenwood (Mo.) Mega Camp, St. Thomas More (Ct.) linebacker David Amaliri has become the latest commitment for the Gophers following his weekend official.

As a junior, Amaliri prepped at Clearwater International Academy (Fla.) where he played safety this past season.

At 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, Amaliri projects to be an outside linebacker for the Gophers and has the size, length, and speed to be a disruptive blitzer on the outside edge or drop back into coverage.

Amaliri held other offers from Kent State, North Dakota State, and North Dakota.

A native of Canada, Amaliri is the third commitment for Minnesota coming out of their Summer Splash official visit weekend, joining offensive line pledges Daniel Shipp and Mark Handy.

Minnesota now has 20 total commitments in their 2025 recruiting class that is currently ranked 18th nationally.

NOTE: Amaliri plans to reclassify to the 2024 class and enroll at Minnesota this summer.