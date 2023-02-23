We continue on our with our Minnesota Spring Position Previews by taking a look at the running back position.

In 2023, the Gophers will be replacing one of the best players in program history. Who will it be? Will it be Trey Potts who has been productive when on the field in his career? Central Michigan transfer Sean Tyler? Or perhaps true freshman running back Darius Taylor?

It remains to be seen but the running back position will be one of the more intriguing positions to watch this spring.



Departures:

Mohamed Ibrahim -

There's no way to go around it, losing Ibrahim is a major loss for the Minnesota football program. The heartbeat of the Gophers offense when on the field over the last four years, Ibrahim rushed for 4,668 yards and 53 touchdowns over his four year career. This past season, Ibrhaim totaled 1,715 yards from scrimmage including 1,665 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Gophers run game is likely to remain a focal point of the offense but expecting the new starting running back to potentially average 5.4 yards per carry or more will be a high expectation for a first time, full-time starter.



ADDITIONS

Sean Tyler - Western Michigan A rather last minute transfer portal pickup, the Gophers flipped Tyler Oklahoma State just prior to him enrolling in Stillwater. The former Western Michigan running totaled 3,168 yards from scrimmage over four years in Kalamazoo including 2,402 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons. A smaller running back at 5-foot-8, Tyler is a homerun hitter at tailback, excelling at running off the tackles but don't let his size fool you, he has the ability to run in between the tackles as well. Darius Taylor - Walled Lake Western (MI) We highlighted Williams in a newcomer profile at the beginning of the month. Here's an excerpt from that article.

"Overall, Taylor is the crown gem of Minnesota's 2024 recruiting class. He has a great skill set that will allow him to make the jump to college football without much issue. With the versatility to be a three-down back, Taylor should have the opportunity to be an eventual workhorse running back, something he did quite well at Walled Lake Western. Marquese Williams - Bishop McDevitt (PA) We highlighted Williams in a newcomer profile a few weeks back. Here's an excerpt from that article. "At 5-10, 180-pounds, Williams has decent size but plays to his strengths very well. Williams has a fantastic burst and acceleration, making people miss in the open field, and is also good at shedding defenders and getting in between the tackles. He is also a weapon in the passing game, and could turn into a swiss army knife type of guy for the Gophers." Williams will not be on campus until following spring practices when he enrolls with the rest of the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class.

Returning talent

Bryce Williams Williams is entering his sixth and final year with the Gophers after being a backup running back each of the last four. After posting 117 carries for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, Williams totaled just 42 carries over the next three seasons for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

This past season, he played his biggest role since 2018, with 51 carries for 249 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a similar or bigger role with the program.

Trey Potts After battling injuries over his first few years on campus, a healthy Potts played in 12 games for the Gophers in 2022. The Williamsport (PA) native totaled 101 carries for 471 yarsd and three touchdowns. It wasn't the production he had in 2021 with 112 carries for 552 yards and six touchdowns before suffering what was only said to be a "serious" injury against Purdue on October 2 of that season.

That being said, Potts remains a viable running back for the Gophers and one that should carve himself out a strong role once again this upcoming season. Over his career, he's totaled 1,252 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns on 248 touches.

Jordan Nubin After spending time in 2021 as both a defensive back and running back, Nubin made the move to running back full time while also contributing on special teams. Offensively, he had nine carries for 26 yards including five times for 16 yards against New Mexico State. Nubin will compete with Zach Evans below on the depth chart but will likely be a rotational back next season.

Zach Evans The 2022 signee redshirted this past season but did play against Northwestern, carrying the ball six times for 29 yards and one touchdown. Evans is likely to have a rotational role in 2022.



PROJECTED DEPTH CHART