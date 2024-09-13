The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to make it two straight wins as they finish off their non-conference schedule on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium when they host the Mountain West Conference's Nevada Wolfpack.
Saturday's meeting will be the first ever matchup between the Gophers and Wolfpack and the 18th game all-time between the Gophers and a Mountain West Conference opponent. The Gophers currently a 14-3 edge against MWC competition.
Last week, the Golden Gophers got into the win column for the first time in 2024 with a 48-0 win over FCS Rhode Island, rebounding from a 19-17 loss to North Carolina in week one. The win was the fourth shutout victory in the P.J. Fleck era and the first since the 2022 season when the Gophers shutout Rutgers 31-0.
The Wolfpack will be playing in their fourth game of the season, entering this weekend with a 1-2 record with losses to SMU and Georgia Southern and a win over Troy.
When, Where, How to Watch:
WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: BTN // Lisa Bynington (PXP), Brock Vereen (Analyst), Melanie Ricks (Reporter)
RADIO: KFAN FM 100.3 | SiriusXM: 160 of 196; SXM App // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter),
SIRIUS XM: 372 | SXM APP
Coaching Matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (8th year at Minnesota ; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 81-56
- Record at Minnesota: 51-34
-- Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Nevada Wolfpack - Jeff Choate (1st year at Nevada ; 5th overall )
- Career Record: 29-24
- Record at Nevada: 1-2
- Career accolades: 3 career FCS playoff wins
Betting
The Golden Gophers opened as a 16.5 point favorite in this matchup and that line has crawled up to -17.5 in favor of the Golden Gophers with the moneyline at -1010. The over/under in the matchup is currently set at 44 points.
The Golden Gophers this season are 1-1 against the spread while the Wolfpack are 2-1 against the spread.
Weather
It should be a mostly nice day at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday with a high of 76. There is a chance of precipitation during the day as well as scatter thunderstorms but no significant, long lasting inclement weather is expected.
PROJECTED STARTERS
